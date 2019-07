ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man says he was robbed by unknown suspects in south Abilene early Tuesday morning.

He told police he was in the area of S. 14th Street and Oak Street when several unknown suspects robbed him around 2:30 a.m., according to a police report.

The report did not disclose if a weapon was used during the robbery or what was taken from the victim.

Police are still investigating.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.