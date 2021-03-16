Report: Man shot after unknown suspect fires into his vehicle in south Abilene

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
POLICE LIGHTS OTS_1431727161452.JPEG

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an unknown suspect opened fire on his vehicle in south Abilene Monday night.

The incident happened at an undisclosed location around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim reported an unknown suspect began shooting at his vehicle while he and his girlfriend were inside.

One of the rounds hit the victim, and he was transported to Hendrick Medical Center via private vehicle to receive treatment. His girlfriend was not injured.

Both victims do wish to press charges. No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories