Report: Man shot after unknown suspect fires into his vehicle in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was hospitalized with a gunshot wound after an unknown suspect opened fire on his vehicle in south Abilene Monday night.

The incident happened at an undisclosed location around 6:30 p.m.

Police say the victim reported an unknown suspect began shooting at his vehicle while he and his girlfriend were inside.

One of the rounds hit the victim, and he was transported to Hendrick Medical Center via private vehicle to receive treatment. His girlfriend was not injured.

Both victims do wish to press charges. No further information was released.