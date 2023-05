ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot by his friend during an incident in Abilene overnight.

The shooting happened on the 10000 block of East Lake Road just after midnight Tuesday.

Police say the victim, “sustained a gunshot wound as a result of his friend’s negligent handling of a firearm.”

His condition is not known at this time, but he was hospitalized for treatment.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene and officers were unable to locate him.