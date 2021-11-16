Report: Man shot by ‘unknown subject’ while walking in Abilene neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Elm Street.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a shooting in a south Abilene neighborhood Monday night.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department states a man says he was shot while walking down the 700 block of Elm Street just after 9:30 p.m.

He told police “an unknown subject began firing a pistol at him”, according to the report, which confirms the victim was shot once in the arm.

The victim was treated for a minor gunshot wound at the hospital, and police are now investigating this incident of aggravated assault.

No further information was released.