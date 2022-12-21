BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One man was shot in the arm and another was grazed with pellets during a hunting accident in Brown County this weekend.

The incident happened on the 24500 block of Highway 279 N around 2:30 p.m. Friday.

A press release from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reveals a 70-year-old man was shot in the upper left arm with a 12-gauge shotgun at point blank range but did survive his injuries.

First responders were able to perform life-saving measures until EMS arrived, transporting him to a nearby hospital before flying him to a hospital in Fort Worth.

Investigators say the shotgun was loaded and the muzzle was in the air while a vehicle was driving around, trying to jump a pong for ducks when the accident occurred.

“The vehicle hit a pothole and caused something to strike the trigger of the firearm causing

it to discharge, striking the front passenger in the left upper arm and the rear left

passenger to be struck in the right ear with a few pellets,” the press release explains.

This second victim refused medical treatment. No further information has been released.