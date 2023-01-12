ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was shot in the leg in north Abilene Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 900 block of Nelson Street just before 3:00 p.m.

Police responded to a north Abilene emergency clinic after learning a 56-year-old man had been shot in the leg, according to an incident report.

This report states the man claimed he was shot by an “unknown offender”. No other information, including details on the events surrounding the shooting, have been released.

Investigators are treating this as a case of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

BigCountryHomepage.com will provide updates on this shooting as they become available to the public.