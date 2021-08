A man was stabbed during an attempted robbery on the 3900 block of Lynwood Lane late Thursday night.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man was hospitalized after being stabbed during an attempted robbery in south Abilene late Thursday night.

The robbery happened on the 3900 block of Lynwood Lane just before 11:30 p.m.

Police say a victim was stabbed in the abdomen during a robbery attempt and was hospitalized.

His current condition is not known at this time and no additional information was released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for the latest on this crime.