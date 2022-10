An Abilene convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A masked suspect robbed an Abilene convenience store at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

The robbery happened at a store on the 2800 block of Ambler Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Police say a masked suspect entered the store, pointed a firearm, then demanded money from the register until the clerk complied.

This suspect, who has not been identified, fled on foot and has not been publicly identified.

No further information was released.