Report: Merkel man accused of sexually abusing child for months

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel man accused of sexually abusing a child for months has been arrested.

Derek Holdridge, 39, was taken into custody Tuesday for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in connection to the abuse, which allegedly took place from June through September 2018.

Court documents state a child under the age of 15 went to live with with Holdridge in June, and throughout the duration of her stay, he would sexually abuse her in various ways, including watching pornography with her, touching her inappropriately, and making her touch him inappropriately.

The child moved in with a family member in September and disclosed the alleged abuse.

Holdridge was released from jail after posting a $30,000 bond.

