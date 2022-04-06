TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Merkel police officer has been placed on leave for a shooting incident after a chase Tuesday night.

Merkel Police Chief Phillip Conklin says the officer was assisting the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tye Police Department with a vehicle pursuit the entered Merkel on I-20 around 7:45 p.m.

Conklin reports the shooting happened when the vehicle stopped and officers tried to detain the driver, later identified as Drucilla Fields.

“At one point the vehicle stopped, and officers approached and attempted to detain the occupants, at which time the Merkel Police Officer discharged a single shot into the vehicle,” a press release from Conklin explains.

While the vehicle was stopped, the Texas Department of Public Safety says the passenger got out and was apprehended, but Fields fled from officers again, eventually coming to a stop at FM 1235 and South Access Road after spike strips were deployed.

Fields was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and was charged with Evading Arrest – Detention. She is currently being held in the Taylor County Jail without bond.

During the ongoing investigation, the officer, whose name has not been publicly identified, will be placed on temporary administrative leave, which is department policy.

No further information was released.