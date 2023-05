ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – More than $70,000 worth of cellphones were reported stolen from an Abilene shipping company.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department reveals the phones were reported stolen from a facility on the 300 block of Fulwiler Road sometime between March 1 and May 12.

The report states several cell phone providers reported the phones had been stolen.

No further information has been released.