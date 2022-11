ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A north Abilene motel was robbed at gunpoint Saturday night.

The robbery happened at a motel on the 2200 block of W Overland Trail just after 9:00 p.m.

An incident report states a suspect jumped behind the counter and demanded money from a clerk while pointing a firearm.

This suspect fled the scene before police arrived and has not been identified.

No further information has been released.