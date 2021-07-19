Report: Officer spots Abilene man firing shots into air during road rage incident

Chandler Brooks, accused of firing a gun from a moving SUV during a road rage incident in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man is accused of firing multiple bullets into the air because a vehicle was following him too close this weekend.

Chandler Brooks was arrested following a traffic stop on N 10th Street and charged with Discharge of Firearm in Certain Municipalities and Unlawful Carry of Weapon.

Brooks’ arrest report reveals an officer saw him fire multiple shots from his SUV while he was traveling down the Winters Freeway.

The officer was able to follow Brooks, eventually initiating the traffic stop on N 10th Street.

After he was read his rights, Brooks told the officer that “. . . a vehicle was following too close and he fired the weapon into the air to back the [vehicle] up,” according to the report.

A firearm was located in Brooks’ glove compartment.

He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $15,000 for the firearm charges and an unrelated Sexual Assault warrant out of Callahan County.