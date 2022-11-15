SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect who was shot at by officers while fleeing during a traffic stop in Scurry County was later caught after driving a stolen tractor into a tank.



Officers initially attempted to stop Ramon Royal, 30, during a traffic stop on 42nd Street in Snyder in reference to an ongoing investigation around 3:30 p.m. Monday.



Police say Royal initially refused to exit his vehicle, and when officers attempted to enter, he drove off and hit two police units, prompting one officer to fire shots.



Royal was able to evade arrest and officers were unable to locate him until they responded to a call of a burglary on CR 3132 around 5:30 p.m. and learned he was the suspect, but he had already fled on foot.



Several hours later, officers finally found Royal driving a stolen John Deere tractor, which he crashed into a tank of water.



Once he was given medical clearance, Royal was booked into the Scurry County Jail for Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Evading Arrest or Detention, Failure to Identify Fugitive, Abuse 911 service, and an outstanding warrant for assault family violence. He could also be facing additional charges at a later time.



The investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

