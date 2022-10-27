WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Officers are credited with saving a 4-year-old child from a kidnapping during a traffic stop in Winters early Thursday morning.

A report from the Winters Police Department states a vehicle was pulled over for speeding on SH 153 around 1:00 a.m., and when officers approached the vehicle, they saw the 4-year-old and an adult male inside.

After running the man’s information, they learned he had an active warrant for kidnapping the child out of Oklahoma in July. He was immediately taken into custody.

Police say he was the child’s biological father, but he took her and fled after an emergency protective order was issued.

The responding officers were able to keep the child safe until her legal guardian arrived and said she did appear to be in good health.

“Tonight, God had a plan and put WPD in the right place, at the right time, allowing us to reunite a family,” the report reads.

No further information, including the suspect’s identity, has been released.