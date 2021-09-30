Report: Owner of Abilene Insurance Agency accused of stealing $50,000+ from multi-business client

Leslie Oliver, owner of Abilene Insurance Agency, is accused of taking more than $50,000 from a client.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of Abilene Insurance Agency has been arrested for theft after admitting to stealing more than $50,000 from a client.

Leslie Oliver was arrested Wednesday for Theft in connection to an ongoing investigation involving his insurance agency.

Court documents state a client, who had purchased policies for multiple businesses from Abilene Insurance Agency, paid Oliver $51,534.05 from late 2020 through the beginning of 2021.

However, when this client began calling around to get quotes from other companies, the documents state “he learned that the companies he managed were not insured at the time and his payments were never applied to the policies.”

When Oliver was interviewed about the allegations, the documents state he admitted that he was “in a bind” and never paid the policies.

Oliver was released from the Taylor County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.