ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A peeping tom was caught touching himself outside an Abilene woman’s window.

Redondo Sanchez was taken into custody just before midnight Thursday and charged with Indecent Exposure and Disorderly Conduct in connection to the crime.

An arrest report states a resident in north Abilene noticed Sanchez was on their property looking into their bedroom window while he had his pants down and was stroking his genitals.

Sanchez ran from the witness and when police caught him, he still had his pants around his ankles.

He now remains held in in the Taylor County Jail on a $120 bond.