Dreeson Trueblood has been accused of stealing a package from an Abilene porch.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A porch pirate accused of stealing a package in Abilene right after it was delivered has been arrested.

Dreeson Trueblood was arrested Wednesday for Theft of Mail then was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

Court documents state a victim caught Trueblood on camera stealing a package from her porch in April.

The video shows Trueblood waiting with a uHaul trailer for the Amazon delivery driver to leave. He then immediately grabbed the package from the porch and fled.

Officers contacted Trueblood when they followed him in the uHaul truck to a gas station.

When questioned about the theft, the documents state he admitted to the crime and he is also suspected in other theft cases.

No further information has been released.