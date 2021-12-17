Report: Sex offender accused of sexually abusing child after family friends move him in

Registered sex offender Jarrett Ely has been charged with Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A registered sex offender is accused of sexually abusing a child for years after family friends let him move into their home.

Jarrett Ely was arrested Thursday on a Sexual Abuse of a Child – Continuous charge in connection to an investigation that began one year ago.

Court documents state police began investigating Ely in December 2020 after a child under the age of 14 came forward and said she was sexually abused by Ely, who was a family friend living in her home.

During a subsequent interview, Ely admitted to the abuse and, “further stated that the sexual contact with [the child] had been occurring ‘off and on’ for years and that he was ‘trying to get control of it'”, according to the documents, which then note multiple incidents of the abuse Ely described during his interview.

In 2008, Ely was sentenced to 3 years probation for an Indecency with a Child – Exposure charge. Texas Department of Public Safety records show that victim was an 11-year-old girl.

As of Friday morning, Ely remains held in jail on a $250,000 bond.