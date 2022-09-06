Malachi Jones has been charged with Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon in connection to a robbery incident.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect accused of using a gun to rob victims leaving an Abilene apartment has been arrested.

Malachi Jones was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after the incident, which took place at an apartment complex on Denton Street Sunday morning.

An arrest report states victims told police that they were leaving an apartment at the complex when a suspect later identified as Jones approached them and presented a gun in a threatening manor, demanding money.

One of the victims gave items to Jones, and Jones then assaulted him by striking him with the handgun, according to the documents. He also pointed the handgun at the other victims.

Jones now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $60,000.