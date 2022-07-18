ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene driver says a suspect in a sedan with flames down the side fired a semi-automatic firearm at him this weekend.

A police report states this driver claims he was passing the car on the 400 block of T&P Lane just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday when the suspect, believed to be the driver of the sedan, “pointed a black pistol that looked like a semi-auto and fired one shot.”

The victim says his vehicle was not hit and the suspect, who was not identified, drove away. No bullet holes were found in his vehicle.

Investigators have not released any possible identity for this suspect but did say he is driving, “a black sedan with orange and red flames down the driver’s side.”

Police are now investigating this as an incident of Aggravated Assault with a deadly weapon.

No additional details are available at this time.