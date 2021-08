ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash during a convenience store robbery in Abilene early Friday morning.

The robbery happened on the 3400 block of Ambler Avenue around 4:20 a.m.

A police report states the suspect walked in, went behind the counter, and threatened the clerk with a blunt object. He then took cash from the safe and fled the scene.

No further information was released.