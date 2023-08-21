ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple Abilene churches have been targeted by thieves stealing donations from their mailboxes.

Zion Lutheran Church reports their locked mailbox was broken into overnight Sunday and they say that Holy Family Catholic Church was hit as well.

The donations inside Zion Lutheran’s box were stolen, so they are advising anyone who has mailed something to the church to check their accounts for fraudulent activity and to cancel any pending checks.

Until further notice, they are asking citizens to hand-deliver sensitive mail.

Zion Lutheran is also warning other churches in the Abilene area of this criminal activity, saying, “since the perpetrators hit two congregations in one night, we would like as many churches as possible to take preventive measures against these crimes.”

No further information is available at his time.