WINTERS, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspicious person was detained after possible firearm threats were made at Winters ISD.

The Winters ISD campus was placed on ‘secure’ mode with all doors locked and monitored after the suspicious person was seen walking near campus around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Police had this person detained soon after, and during a subsequent investigation, they found no firearms and were unable to corroborate reports of threats against any individuals or Winters ISD.

“All absences today will be excused, and we will resume school tomorrow at our regular times,” Superintendent Sean Leamon says.

There will be an increased police presence as a precaution Wednesday.