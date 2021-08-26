Report: SWAT helps arrest Abilene teen accused of shooting into occupied vehicle

Jacob Santana, 17, was arrested after a SWAT situation in Abilene Wednesday night. He’s accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene teen wanted for a shooting earlier this week was taken into custody during a SWAT incident Wednesday night.

Jacob Armando Santana, 17, of Abilene was arrested for Aggravated Assault after Abilene police investigators, SWAT, and the Surveillance Apprehension and Tactics Team surrounded a home on the 3700 block of Purdue Lane.

A press release states Santana was identified as the suspect who shot into a vehicle occupied by an Abilene citizen and her father August 24.

Police say, “Santana is also a person of interest in other non-related criminal investigations.”

Another teen who was at the home was also arrested for a warrant connected to an unrelated incident.

Santana is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on a $250,000 bond.