Manuel Adames, Jr. has been charged with multiple child sex crimes.

SWEETWATER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Sweetwater man accused of sexually exploiting a 12-year-old child he met online has been arrested.

Manuel Adames, Jr., 62, was taken into custody Tuesday on warrants for two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Child and Obscene Internet Contact with a Minor. These warrants were issued out of Lee County, Georgia.

He has also been charged with Failure to Identify Fugitive for Justice in Nolan County.

Sweetwater police began investigating Adames after after parents in Lee County, Georgia reported there was inappropriate cell phone communication between their 12-year-old child and an unknown perpetrator the child had met through social media.

Investigators were able to determine Adames was the suspect and that he resided in Sweetwater. He was booked into the Nolan County Jail and will be extradited to Georgia at a later date.

More charges against Adames could be issued as the investigation moves forward.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional information.