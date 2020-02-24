Report: Trio of Abilene teens arrested for robbing shopper at gunpoint after he left store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A trio of Abilene teens was arrested for allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint after he left a local store.

Preston Foreman, 18, Matteo Gamboa, 18, and Tyler Hudson, 19, were taken into custody Saturday and charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which happened at a store on the 1900 block of N 19th Street Friday.

An arrest report states the victim had just left the store when he was held at gunpoint by one suspect while the other two waited in a vehicle and took property he had just purchased.

The victim told police one of the suspects had just been inside the store with him prior to the robbery.

A vehicle matching the description given by the victim was stopped for a traffic violation the next day, and a handgun was recovered.

All three suspects were present for the traffic stop and were arrested after being questioned about the robbery.

“After all parties were advised of their rights they corroborated the allegations against them and provided the whereabouts of the stolen property which was subsequently recovered,” according to the arrest report.

The trio remains held in jail on bonds totaling $50,000 each.

