ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Abilene men allegedly involved in the sex trafficking of a runaway teen have been arrested.

Juan Ortiz and Derrick Harden were both taken into custody last week in connection to the crime. Ortiz is charged with Trafficking of Child and is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond, and Derrick Harden is being held in jail on a $100,000 bond for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Court documents state an underage, runaway teen was found at an Abilene motel August 11.

This teen told investigators she was picked up by Ortiz, who brought her to the motel then made a phone call to a man, later identified as Harden.

The documents state Harden went into the bathroom while the teen was showering, touched her inappropriately, and “spoke to her about selling herself for sexual acts.”

He is then accused of sexually assaulting her.

Harden was identified through a photo lineup.

No further information is released.