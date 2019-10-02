Report: Unknown suspect breaks into Abilene apartment, demands money from sleeping resident

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An unknown suspect is accused of breaking into an Abilene apartment to demand money from a resident sleeping inside.

A report filed with the Abilene Police Department states the victim, who was asleep inside an apartment on the 1100 block of Orange Street, was woken up by the suspect, who pointed a toy gun at him and demanded money around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday.

He was able to leave with $31 in cash and a cell phone before hitting the victim on the head with the toy gun then fleeing the scene, according to the report.

