Report: Vehicle chases Abilene man through town, rams him and 3rd party

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating after an Abilene man reported he was hit multiple times by a vehicle that was chasing him through town.
The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
A police report states a man says he was, “chased through town while a suspect rammed his vehicle multiple times.”
During the pursuit, the suspect also hit a 3rd party.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle and seize it as evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.
No further information was released.