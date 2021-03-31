Report: Vehicle chases Abilene man through town, rams him and 3rd party

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating after an Abilene man reported he was hit multiple times by a vehicle that was chasing him through town.

The incident happened just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

A police report states a man says he was, “chased through town while a suspect rammed his vehicle multiple times.”

During the pursuit, the suspect also hit a 3rd party.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle and seize it as evidence, and the investigation is ongoing.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News

Trending stories