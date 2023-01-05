ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was shot in the abdomen during an incident in Abilene New Year’s Day.

The shooting happened at a home on the 1700 block of Briarwood Lane just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday.

An incident report states a 29-year-old male victim was shot in the abdomen by a 24-year-old male suspect. The victim is hospitalized and currently receiving treatment.

No further information, including details on what happened or if the suspect has been arrested, is available at this time. However, the investigation is ongoing.

