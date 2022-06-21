ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A victim was stabbed during a carjacking in north Abilene overnight.

The incident happened on the 1400 block of Hope Street just after midnight Tuesday.

An incident reports the victim got into an argument with an unknown male suspect and during the altercation, the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the leg.

The suspect then took the victim’s truck without permission and fled the scene, according to the report, which states the truck was found in the middle of the road two blocks away.

No further information was released.