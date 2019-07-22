Report: Woman chases man while shooting at him in Abilene neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating after a woman allegedly chased a man down the street while shooting a gun at him Friday evening.

Multiple witnesses saw the incident take place on the 3300 block of S. 6th Street just after 5:00 p.m.



A report filed with the Abilene Police Department states these witnesses, “observed a female subject shoot a gun at a male subject who was running away from her.”



Both parties involved in the shooting left before officers arrived.



This incident is being investigated as Aggravated Assault.



BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.