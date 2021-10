Roscoe City Manager Cody Thompson has been arrested.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Roscoe’s City Manager was arrested Wednesday.

Cody Thompson has been charged with Abuse of Official Capacity >$150K – <$300K. He remains held in the Nolan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The allegations surrounding Thompson’s arrest have not been disclosed.

KTAB and KRBC are still working to confirm Thompson’s employment status.

