TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office is warning of police impersonators.

Sheriff’s Office officials circulated information about the scammers social media, saying they are calling victims, “claiming to be Captain Atkins, Captain Gonzales and Sergeant Hargis and demanding money for outstanding warrants.”

These scammers will also have personal information that the sheriff’s office is asking victims to please not confirm anything.

As a reminder, law enforcement will never ask for payment or personal information over the phone.

Report any fraudulent activity to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325) 674-1301.