Scammers impersonating Taylor County Sheriff, Brown County law enforcement

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement is warning of police impersonators calling citizens in Taylor and Brown County.

In Brown County, this scammer is “posing as Detective and or Deputy Steven Jones,” according to a social media post.

He’s threatening to arrest people for not showing up to Jury Duty unless they pay a fee.

The impersonator will call from a spoofed number, so it will look like the Brow County Law Enforcement Center is actually calling.

Taylor County Sheriff’s officials report the same scam is happening with their department, involving a scammer pretending to be Sheriff Ricky Bishop.

“The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office will never call you and demand money so you can avoid jail time,” their social media post states.

Anyone who receives this call should hang up, though be advised, the scammer will call back and say officers are coming to make an arrest.

“Never obtain any type of Debit card, Green Dot card, or any other kind of card at the request or demand of any person for immediate payment,” law enforcement warns.

Questions and concerns can be addressed by calling (325)646-5510 or (325)646-2525.