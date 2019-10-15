Search expands for Alabama missing 3-year-old kidnapped from birthday party

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say they’ve expanded the search for a missing 3-year-old girl to include surrounding states.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and police Chief Patrick Smith spoke to reporters at a Monday news conference about Kamille McKinney, who authorities say was kidnapped from her birthday party on Saturday by a stranger in a dark SUV.

Smith says there was a multi-hour delay before an Amber Alert was issued in the kidnapping of the girl nicknamed “Cupcake.” He says the belated alert was due to a delay in when the kidnapping was reported to law enforcement.

Smith says the FBI is assisting and two people of interest are undergoing questioning. Both were taken into custody Sunday after authorities found a vehicle recorded by a surveillance camera.

People in Alabama are hopeful for her safe return.

A vigil was held Monday as police in Birmingham search for the toddler.

Authorities say Kamille could be in ‘extreme danger’ and may have been abducted by a man and a woman.

Officials say while they two persons of interest are in custody, police have no information about Kamille’s whereabouts.

The pair in custody was found in Center Point along with an SUV sought in the investigation.



Kamille was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design, leopard print shorts and yellow, white and blue hair bows.

Latest Posts: