Search Warrant: 5th suspect could be connected to Abilene New Year’s Eve murder

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a fifth suspect in connection to a murder in Abilene on New Year’s Eve.

The suspect, who KTAB and KRBC are choosing not to identify because he has not been arrested, is allegedly responsible for the plan to rob 20-year-old David Devora, ultimately leading to his death.

Devora was shot and killed a home on the 2300 block of Roundtree Drive around 7:45 p.m. New Year’s Eve.

Four other suspects, Tyree Neal, Rodaeshia Hines, Creshawn Howard, and Michael Wright-Collazo, have been arrested for Aggravated Robbery and Murder in connection to the crime.

After the arrests, court documents state these suspects told police a 5th person was involved, and that it was his idea to commit the robbery.

They say this suspect, “sent David Devora a Snapchat/text message asking David Devora if he had any narcotics just hours before the murder.”

Surveillance footage shows this suspect was also hanging out with all four arrested parties just two hours prior to the crime.

He allegedly stayed in the vehicle while they went up to the home to commit the fatal robbery.

Documents state this suspect has been questioned, but he, “refused to cooperate with the investigation and refused to talk any further with the Abilene Police Department.”

A search warrant was executed to give investigators access to the fifth suspect’s phone records.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article with the 5th suspect’s identity if he is ever formally arrested and charged.

