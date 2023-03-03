Ramon Rodriguez Lopez has been charged with Smuggling of Persons.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several victims of human trafficking were found during a traffic stop in Sweetwater Friday morning.

Officers pulled over an SUV traveling east on Interstate 20 and immediately noticed signs of criminal activity, prompting them to search the vehicle, finding several trafficking victims inside.

Police say these victims had gone a long time without food, so they were given meals donated by the local Whataburger.

They were also given water and medical aid before being released to the United State Border Patrol.

The driver of the vehicle, Ramon Rodriguez Lopez, admitted to smuggling and was booked into the Nolan County Jail on a Smuggling of Persons charge.

No further information has been released.