Shackelford County Sheriff’s officials need help identifying this vehicle burglary suspect.

SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a vehicle burglar.

Sheriff’s office officials circulated a picture of the burglar Friday, saying this person, “is one of a number of individuals suspected in a rash of vehicle burglaries in Albany and Shackelford County during the night of Thursday August 4th 2022 and the early morning hours of Friday August 5, 2022.”

Anyone who has information on this suspect’s possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact the Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office at (325)762-2000 or (325)762-9500.







Investigators can also be reached online at the following email addresses: ed.miller@shackelfordcounty.org, or Jason.price@shackelfordcounty.org or albanypd@albanytexas.org.

No further information has been released.