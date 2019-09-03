ELKMONT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say a teenager called 911 about hearing gunshots and then admitted to killing five members of his family.
Limestone County Sheriff’s spokesman Stephen Young tells WAFF-TV that deputies responded to the Elkmont scene early Tuesday morning. He says deputies were called by the 14-year-old, who initially said he was downstairs in the home when he heard gunshots on the home’s upper floor.
Deputies found one adult and two minors dead at the scene. Another adult and minor were hospitalized with critical injuries and later died. Sheriff Mike Blakely says that’s when the teen confessed. He says the teen killed his father, stepmother and siblings. It’s unclear if authorities have a motive for the slayings.
Latest Posts:
- Teen’s junk food diet caused him to go blind, study finds
- Growing Hispanic businesses exceed community’s population in Las Vegas
- Florida woman wraps home in plastic to protect it as Hurricane Dorian approaches
- Sheriff: 14-year-old killed his family, later confessed
- Some TX lawmakers call for red flag laws and other changes, while others say ‘no’ to gun law reform