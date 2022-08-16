SHACKELFORD COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An employee reports she was brutally beaten and raped by two strangers while she was working an event in Shackelford County last weekend.

The Shackelford County Sheriff’s Office confirms this woman, who is 45, was assaulted after she got through with her shift at the event, which was taking place at a location by the river in northwest Shackelford County August 6.

This woman was staying on the property in an RV with other employees and was waiting by the river for her turn to shower after dark when two men came up and attacked her.

She was strangled and either beaten in the head with a rock or had her head smashed into a rock before she was raped by the suspects, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The woman was initially hospitalized but has since been released and is in stable condition.

Both suspects fled before police arrived on scene. Sheriff’s investigators have a list of suspects, as well as biological DNA from the woman, but as of August 16, no one has been identified or arrested.

When asked if the suspects are a threat to the public, the Sheriff’s Office replied that they don’t believe them to be at this time.

No other assaults or suspicious activities have been reported in the area in the past week.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information has been released.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details on this assault.