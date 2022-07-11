TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – All three suspects accused of stealing a vehicle from the Merkel Football field then getting arrested after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash are juveniles.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office confirms the identities of the three suspects will not be released because of their age.

Investigators say the juveniles are accused of taking the vehicle, which was unlocked at the football field, around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were able to later locate the vehicle when it was spotted traveling more than 100 miles per hour down Interstate 20.

After a brief pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office says the driver lost control and wrecked near the intersection of I-20 and FM 1235.

The driver and one passenger immediately fled on foot following the crash, but the other passenger, who was trapped inside the vehicle, was taken into custody.

Law enforcement was able to quickly catch the driver, and the passenger who fled on foot was eventually detained on Davis Lane after a citizen reported a suspicious person came to her residence asking for help.

