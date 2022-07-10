CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Law enforcement is searching for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous after a shooting in Callahan County Saturday night.

The Callahan County Sheriff’s Office told KTAB and KRBC that Montel McKinley, born in 1995, fled the scene of the shooting on Union Hill Road around 10:45 p.m.

McKinley is accused of shooting a man four times – twice in the abdomen and twice in the arm.

This victim was rushed to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, where he underwent emergency surgery. The Sheriff’s Office says he was in stable condition but still in surgery as of their last check-in around 4:00 a.m.

It’s unknown where McKinley could be hiding. Investigators believe he has contacts all over the Big Country, including Sweetwater, Tye, Merkel, Abilene, and Callahan County.

Again, McKinley is considered armed and dangerous, so anyone who sees him is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or 9-1-1.

No further information has been released.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if any additional details on this shooting are made public.