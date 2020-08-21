Sheriff’s Office looking for attendees at Taylor County party where teen girl was killed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sheriff’s office investigators are looking for people who were at a party in Taylor County where a teen girl was killed last weekend.

Around 80 attendees at the party on the 2500 Fulweiler Road have already been interviewed, but detectives still need to make contact with 30-40 more.

Anyone who was at the party, which took place Saturday night into Sunday morning, or anyone who knows someone who was at the party is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325)674-1300.

Early Sunday morning, 19-year-old Megan Kirkland was shot and killed at the party.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.

At this time, no arrests have been made but investigators don’t believe the public is in any danger.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

