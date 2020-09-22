Sheriff’s Office still looking for 20-30 attendees at Taylor County party where teen girl was killed

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Sheriff’s office investigators are still looking for 20-30 people who were at a party in Taylor County where a teen girl was killed last month.

Around 120 attendees at the party on the 2500 Fulweiler Road have already been interviewed, but detectives still need to make contact with 20-to-30 more.

Anyone who was at the party, which took place late August 15 into early August 16, or anyone who knows someone who was at the party is asked to contact the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office at (325)674-1300.

Early Sunday morning, 19-year-old Megan Kirkland was shot and killed at the party.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been disclosed.

At this time, no arrests have been made but investigators don’t believe the public is in any danger.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, the Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Merkel Police Department, the Tye Police Department, and the Abilene Police Department are all involved in the investigation.

Numerous items of evidence have been seized.

