Shooting incident reported at Flying J in Tye

TYE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A shooting incident was reported at the Flying J in Tye late Monday night.

The incident happened at the truck stop near Interstate 20 and FM 707 just after 10:00 p.m.

Witnesses say they heard two people arguing followed by two gunshots.

First responders then rushed to the scene, taking one person to a local hospital for treatment. Their current condition is not known at this time.

No further information – including what led to the shooting incident – has been released.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the Tye Police Department for additional details on this investigation.

