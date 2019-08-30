Simone Biles’ brother arrested in Ohio triple murder, faces 15 charges

FORT STEWART, GA (KXAN/ NBC News) — Olympian Simone Biles’ brother was arrested and charged in connection with a shooting in Ohio that left three dead and two injured, according to a report by NBC.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday in Fort Stewart, Georgia in connection with a New Year’s Eve shooting that occurred in Cleveland, Ohio at an AirBnB rental property.

Police believe Biles-Thomas, an active-duty soldier in the Army, was the shooter. He has been charged with six counts of murder, three counts of voluntary manslaughter, five counts of felonious assault and one count of perjury.

In a joint statement by the Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, officials said an “uninvited group” entered a house and a fight broke out between the group and the people who were already at the house. The fight escalated to gunfire, officials said.

The three men who were killed in the shooting were 19-year-old Delvante Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old Devaughn Gibson who died at the hospital.

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia. His arraignment is scheduled for September 13 in Cleveland but it is unknown when he will be extradited.