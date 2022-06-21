Six people were recovered during a human smuggling investigation in Stephens County. (Photo: Stephens County Sheriff’s Office)

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six people were recovered during a human smuggling investigation in Stephens County.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled an SUV over for a traffic violation on US Highway 180 near County Road 182 Monday around 2:00 p.m.

During the traffic stop, deputies noticed signs of human smuggling and found six men from Mexico who had entered the United States illegally inside.

All six men were booked into the Stephens County Jail on immigration detainers and the Department of Homeland Security is currently investigating to see if additional charges could be filed against the accused smuggler.

No further information was released.