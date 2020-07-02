Six suspects indicted for child sex crimes in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six suspects have been indicted for child sex crimes in Taylor County.
These individuals were indicted on the following charges by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday:
- Christopher Lewis – Sexual Assault of a Child
- Gabriel Guerrero – Sexual Abuse of a Child
- Joseph Daniel Mitchell – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Morgan Edward Layton – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Clinton Lundy – Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Cassie Ann Watson – Possession of Child Pornography, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine
Mitchell, Layton, and Lundy were all arrested during the same sex sting operation that caught a total of 29 accused child predators online.
The other cases indicted Thursday are not related to each other.
Latest Posts:
- Thursday, July 2: Sunny and hot through the weekend
- NASCAR driver to debut ‘Trump 2020’ race car at Brickyard 400
- 1 new death, 67 total new COVID-19 cases reported in Taylor Co.
- City of Abilene sends emergency alert to warn of 540% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
- Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texans to wear face coverings in public in counties with more than 20 positive cases