Six suspects indicted for child sex crimes in Taylor County

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six suspects have been indicted for child sex crimes in Taylor County.

These individuals were indicted on the following charges by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday:

Christopher Lewis – Sexual Assault of a Child

– Sexual Assault of a Child Gabriel Guerrero – Sexual Abuse of a Child

– Sexual Abuse of a Child Joseph Daniel Mitchell – Online Solicitation of a Minor

Online Solicitation of a Minor Morgan Edward Layton – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Clinton Lundy – Online Solicitation of a Minor

– Online Solicitation of a Minor Cassie Ann Watson – Possession of Child Pornography, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Mitchell, Layton, and Lundy were all arrested during the same sex sting operation that caught a total of 29 accused child predators online.

The other cases indicted Thursday are not related to each other.

Latest Posts: