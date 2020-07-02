Breaking News
Governor Greg Abbott orders Texans to wear face coverings in public in counties with more than 20 positive cases

Six suspects indicted for child sex crimes in Taylor County

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Six suspects have been indicted for child sex crimes in Taylor County.

These individuals were indicted on the following charges by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday:

  • Christopher Lewis – Sexual Assault of a Child
  • Gabriel Guerrero – Sexual Abuse of a Child
  • Joseph Daniel Mitchell – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Morgan Edward Layton – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Clinton Lundy – Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Cassie Ann Watson – Possession of Child Pornography, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Methamphetamine

Mitchell, Layton, and Lundy were all arrested during the same sex sting operation that caught a total of 29 accused child predators online.

The other cases indicted Thursday are not related to each other.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News